Why the Raiders Won the 2025 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the best draft classes among any NFL team. They addressed all of their most prominent needs and are now in a position where they can be as competitive as ever. I'd be shocked if Pete Carroll allows this roster to only win four games. I think he'd motivate them to play harder than that.
This brings up good points in how much the Raiders have improved in the off-season, but I'd go as far as to say they won the NFL draft. From top to bottom, their incoming rookie draft class addresses some of the problems they faced last season, which the Raiders' new regime made a priority to address.
Gone are the days when Zamir White led an inefficient ground game; instead, now they have Ashton Jeanty as their main workhorse, with Raheem Mostert backing him up. Jakobi Meyers was their leading wide receiver last season, now they added Jack Bech, Tommy Mellott, and Dont'e Thornton Jr. to help divvy up the targets.
Last season, they were fumbling around at quarterback by starting Gardner Minshew and then benching him for Aidan O'Connell. This season, Geno Smith will be at the helm of this improved offense, and they used one of their picks on Cam Miller, who could potentially be their future starter.
Some analysts have yet to acknowledge just how much this Raiders team has improved from last year, but it'll be shown on the field. I believe they're still a ways away from contending seriously, but a playoff push could be in the cards for the Raiders next season.
Jeanty will most likely win OROY, and if the Raiders are able to surpass expectations and make one of the biggest turnarounds in NFL history, it wouldn't surprise me to see Carroll win the Coach of the Year award for the first time in his career.
John Spytek has done a phenomenal job so far as the new general manager for the Raiders, and if his off-season moves are any indicator of future successes, the Silver and Black are back and better than ever before.
