Raiders Ended Their Draft Smart With Cody Lindenberg
The Las Vegas Raiders had nine picks heading into the NFL draft, and through various draft day trades, were able to draft 11 players in all. The expectation is that they'll all get signed to the roster, but some of them may get released before they have a chance to play.
The last pick the Raiders had was in the seventh round, and they used it to draft Cody Lindenberg 222nd overall. In an online interview, he was asked about how he describes his playstyle and what he'll bring to the Raiders defense.
"First of all, I'm athletic and intelligent. I think I can do everything on the football field that a linebacker is required to do and more. For me, it all starts in the film room. If I don't know my job and the job of those around me, I can't do my job and do it at the highest level to perform the way you need to in the NFL.
So for me, it all starts with that. Knowing the keys, keeping the offense diagnosed, and taking the first step in the right direction before anybody else does on the football field. So then once I get in that right spot, I'll be able to make the play with my hard work and God given abilities. So, whether that's defeating a block, making a tackle, once I get there, I believe my play style can do it all".
In 2024, Lindenberg had 94 total tackles, defended against six passes, and had one sack as well as one interception. He spent his entire collegiate career at the University of Minnesota and improved steadily each year.
He'll be joined in his rookie year by fellow defensive prospects drafted by the Raiders, Darien Porter, Tonka Hemingway, and JJ Pegues. They'll be a part of the defensive surge in Las Vegas under Pete Carroll and will hopefully contribute for many years to come.
As the last pick in their draft, there's no guarantee that Lindenberg will make the final roster, but if they decide to take a chance on him, it'll take a couple of years before he sees consistent playtime. He fits in with their defense, and his tackling skills will be greatly appreciated, but he'll have to stand out in training camp if he wants to make the final cut.
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.