Raiders Add Star WR Who "Plays Like a Bully"
The Las Vegas Raiders had an intriguing second day of the NFL Draft. Las Vegas traded down in the draft multiple times, adding several picks. However, Las Vegas still came away with talented picks at positions of need, in a deep draft class.
Las Vegas traded the 37th and 143rd overall picks to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the 48th, 98th, and 135th overall picks in the draft. Then, the Raiders traded the 48th overall pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for the 58th and 99th overall picks in the draft.
The Raiders entered the draft with needs at running back, cornerback, offensive line and wide receiver. After completing multiple trades, Las Vegas added wide receiver Jack Bech, cornerback Darien Porter, and offensive lineman Caleb Rogers, and Charles Grant.
Bech and Porter were solid additions at two of the Raiders' most pressing needs. One general manager told On SI's Hondo Carpenter that Bech "plays like a bully with a mentality of a linebacker."
Porter's talent will likely be put to use immediately, as the Raiders are one injury away from disaster at the cornerback position. Porter has the size and length many evaluators value
However, the two new offensive linemen may develop into starting offensive linemen sooner than later. While at Texas Tech, Rogers started 13 games three consecutive seasons.
Rodgers played both left and right tackle while at Texas Tech. In 2023, he registered nearly 1,000 snaps for the Red Raiders and only allowed sacks. The Raiders will likely play Rogers at guard, even though he has plenty of experience as a tackle.
He has enough size to play on the offensive line in the National Football League, and his move to the inside should help negate some of his weaknesses.
Grant is also a talented offensive lineman. Like Rogers, a lot of his experience is at the tackle position. However, unlike Rogers, it appears as of now that he will stay at the tackle position. Grant credited his days at William and Mary for getting him ready for the NFL.
"I'd say being at William and Mary helped me to be able to perfect my craft at that school. What I was doing, I was doing out there was to the best of my ability at that school. So, just being able to learn as a kid going from playing one year in high school and getting a D1 scholarship and it turned me from that kid to an All-American in two years. So, just having that ability to pick up on that," Grant said in his first interview as a Raider after being drafted Friday night.
"And William and Mary is not a easy school, so just being a student and being a student of the game, I was learning that at William and Mary. And to be prepared for the next level or to make that jump, I just know that the mental fortitude, like I said about the wrestling thing, it's like, I'm going to make that jump just because I have a kind of a chip on my shoulder, because not just being picked in the third round, but just from being from a quote unquote small school. I know what I can do, I've just got to prove it to everybody."
