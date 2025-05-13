Jack Bech Knows There is More Work to be Done
After multiple seasons Las Vegas Raiders used the NFL Draft to revamp their offense. Las Vegas selected wide reciever Jack Bech in the second round of the draft to help solidify a questionable group of wide receivers.
After the Raiders rookie minicamp, Bech acknowledged he has plenty of work to do.
"Especially just getting here as a rookie, it's easy to come out here and understand if you have a stutter and go, if you have a curl, if you're blocking backside. But it's more about understanding the different leverages, understanding what the defense is doing, and then taking it a step further, and understanding the nuance of the game, knowing where to attack. A big thing is knowing how to get open and when to do it." Bech said.
"A double move might work great, a stutter and go might work great against – or a slant and go against a cover three, we get them to bite, but that might not work well against cover four or cover two. So, different things like that, just as I go, especially like I already named another great coach we have in this building, just learning more and more from them and really sharpening my mental around the game, because that's how you last and that's how you become a great player, it's what is between the ears."
Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd Team analyzed Bech's skillset and what he brings to a Raiders offense that entered the offseason needing additional help at wide receiver. Chip Kelly likely has plenty in mind for how the Raiders can use him in combination with Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers and others.
"TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech is a physical wide receiver who should offer a variety of ways to make an NFL impact. Bech exploded this season when afforded more opportunities to play on the perimeter — his downfield receiving and route running have yielded explosive plays," Crabbs said.
"He can physically stack corners on the vertical plane before elevating to attack the football at the catch point. He’s tough to tackle with the ball in his hands and even tougher on defensive backs when given blocking assignments in the run game. Bech is the kind of dirty-work player that every NFL wide receiver room would benefit from having."
