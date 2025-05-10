WATCH: Raiders OL Caleb Rogers Following Raiders Rookie Mini-Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders selected offensive lineman Caleb Rogers in the third round of the NFL Draft to add depth and a potential future starter to their offensive line. Special attention will be paid to the offensive line as the Raiders continue to revamp their offense.
John Spytek and the Raiders have put together a solid draft. Rogers spoke to the media after the Raiders' rookie minicamp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Q: What was the draft process like for you, and did you know the Raiders were kind of on your trail?
Rogers: "So, I mean, the process was pretty smooth honestly going through like I knew I kind of just wanted the opportunity. I mean, there was a lot of stuff like you see online, my mom was sending me talking about the seventh round, talking about UDFA, and then your agents telling you different stuff. And so, I mean, just going through the whole process, it was pretty smooth. The Raiders reached out about a visit, and I mean, honestly, it was great. Before the visit I did a zoom call with the O-line coach, and he was one of the first O-line coaches that really challenged me in my Zoom call about just how I play and how I can be better.
"Then, when they reached out about having a visit, that just really excited me. It made me feel like I had really piqued their interest in that Zoom call, and then going out there was a great vibe. It was great to be around everybody. I felt like I had great connections with the players and the coaches. And funny enough, one of the coaches there he used to work with Joey McGuire, so while I was there I happened to call my head coach so that they could talk and we could all talk, and it was just funny because I mean, I was a Raider before and I'm a Raider now. So, I'm just happy to be here, and I'm excited."
Q: How would you describe your play style, and what was it like when you finally got that call from John Spytek and Pete Carroll?
Rogers: "I would describe my play style as fast, relentless, aggressive, versatile. I mean, I know they're bringing me in to hopefully play some interior, but I also want to be able to be some guy that they can have on the edge if they need it. So, I want to be a guy that brings a lot of juice. I'm excited to be around another guy that loves the game as much as Maxx Crosby. I want to be able to match that intensity every single day, be a guy that's in the building unlike anybody else and just help further the culture, help further the team and just be a cornerstone for this team as we go through. No matter what my role is, I just want to be a guy that's important for this team and showing that the Raiders culture is something that cannot be diminished or cannot be fought against."
