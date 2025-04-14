After Releasing Jones, Johnson Could be a Solid Addition
The Las Vegas Raiders needed a cornerback last offseason, and they were regularly projected to do so in many mock drafts. The Raiders made the correct decision to draft the best player, Brock Bowers. However, their holes at cornerback eventually caught up to them.
Las Vegas sustained many injuries last season, but nearly all of its starting cornerbacks missed time at one point. Multiple Raiders cornerbacks missed multiple games last season, and the team recently moved on from cornerback Jack Jones, who only missed one game.
While Jones had his issues, mainly lapses in focus and getting caught with his eyes in the backfield too often, he would again be one of the team's best cornerbacks. Jones held down the fort when Nate Hobbs and Jakorian Bennett suffered injuries last season.
With the Raiders moving on from Jones and letting Hobbs walk in free agency, what was already a weakness quickly became the team's most significant weakness after addressing their quarterback position via trade.
Mike Moraitis of The Sporting News analyzed a few of the best fits for the Raiders in the upcoming NFL Draft. Most believe the Raiders will select running back Ashton Jeanty, but there is no guarantee he will be available or that the Raiders would select him if he were available.
Las Vegas has so many roster needs, anthing is possible on draft night. The Raiders have every right to draft one of several positions, as they need that much help. There are multiple players in the draft who would fit well with the Raiders.
"Entering the offseason, the Raiders had a major question mark opposite Jakorian Bennett, who had a breakout season in 2024. The addition of disappointing former first-round pick Eric Stokes didn't solve that problem, and the team made its room worse after cutting ties with last year's starter, Jack Jones," Moraitis said.
"Johnson has all the makings of a lockdown cornerback at the next level and would instantly bolster Las Vegas' defense on the outside. And, along with Jakorian Bennett, the Raiders might not have to worry about the starting spots on the boundary for years to come."
