Raiders Have the Right Mix in Skill Room
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense next season will look to elevate its game to another level. They know that they have a lot of work to do, but they are all bought in and will do their best to put fear in opposing defenses.
The Raiders did the right thing this offseason to make the offense better heading into next season. It is going to help the offense that the Raiders have experienced coaches heading into the new season.
Another thing that will help the Raiders is two of their offensive weapons and what they do that separates them from the rest.
At times in the NFL, you see superstar players act a certain way or not be a good team at times when things are not going their way, and they are not winning games. And sometimes teams are winning games, but superstars are still mad because they did not get the stats they wanted. But the Raiders do not have to worry about that with star tight end Brock Bowers and No. 1 wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
Bowers is the best tight end in the National Football League but he wants to get better and have a better season than he did in his rookie year. Meyers does not say much and lets his work on the field do the talking. All they do is play the game of football the right way, and when times are not going right for the team, they are still good teammates and trying to figure things out.
Next season will be critical for the Raiders because they are welcoming new faces on both sides of the ball. On the offense side, you can count on Meyers and Bowers.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how Bowers and Meyers game is better because of the way they handle adversity on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"Let us make it clear that there is no issue with Brock Bowers," said Carpenter. "Then you are very blessed as a franchise to have another guy, who is no issue. Another guy who did not drop a single pass last season. Another young man, tremendous character. Another young man, a great person, a great teammate, a hard worker, a great wide receiver, the terrific Jakobi Meyers
