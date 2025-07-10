Analyst Speaks on Raiders OC Chip Kelly Changing His Ways
The Las Vegas Raiders did a good job of bringing in Chip Kelly to be their offensive coordinator this offseason. Kelly has been around both in the NFL and college football for a long time. That is something that will help the Raiders next season. The Raiders are going to look to have a way better offense than they had last season, and getting Kelly was a huge step in that direction.
Kelly will bring his experience to the Raiders. Kelly has done a good job calling plays wherever he has gone. Kelly knows how to adapt to the offenses that are run now in the NFL as well. Kelly spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Kelly did well for that offense and played a huge part in winning the National Championship last season.
Kelly will now have a lot of new weapons with the Silver and Black. For Kelly he will have veteran quarterback Geno Smith leading his offense next season. That is a big part of way Kelly wanted to call plays for the Raiders. Kelly will also have a rookie running back who was the best in college football last season. And a tight end who is the best one in the league already.
ESPN NFL Analyst and former NFL player Ryan Clark likes what he sees from Kelly and thinks his playing call skills will be good for the Raiders next season.
"Yes, I am. He changed," said Clark on The Mina Kimes Show. "In a day and age where what he started in college football is what everybody does."
"He had three pros on the outside [at Ohio State] ... There were times where, I'm obviously sitting in the stadium when they're playing Notre Dame, who's beat up up front, and he's like, 'You know what? We're gonna go 12 [personnel]. We're gonna run the football. We're gonna find ways to use 21 [personnel], and even though I have all these people on the outside, this is where I can win."
For Kelly, next season, it is about getting a better result for the Silver and Black on offense. He wants to start fast and not wait around to get his offense clicking next season. And it all starts with the offense creating chemistry.
