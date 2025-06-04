Versatility is the Name of the Game for Kelly, Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the few wide receivers in the National Football League to register 1,000 yards last season. Now in his third season with the team and under Chip Kelly, a well-respected offensive mind, Jakobi Meyers looks to have another successful season in a contract year.
Following Organized Team Activities, Kelly spoke about what Meyers brings to the table for his play calling and the Raiders' offense.
"Yeah, I think he's versatile. He could play both inside and outside receiver. He's got experience doing both. His ability in terms of catching the football, his drop rate, I think, is zero. Anything thrown in his direction, he seems to somehow come down on I think he's got a really good understanding of coverage and schemes, where he knows how to get himself open at the appropriate time. And that's part of it," Kelly said.
"Being a receiver means you have to be where you're supposed to be when you're supposed to be there, with separation, and catch a football, and he can do all four of those things. So, really, the leader of that group, and we're young at the at the wideout spot. But for those guys to be able to rely on someone like Jakobi to kind of, 'Been there, done that'. He's been in two organizations and was really good at both. And just really happy that we get a chance to work with him, and have at least a veteran him and tryout there at the wideout spots that can help some of the young guys out there."
The veteran wide receiver is on his third offensive coordinator in as many seasons in Las Vegas. While Kelly is arguably the best offensive coordinator the Raiders have had in a while, Meyers plans to keep conducting business as usual.
He aims to prove again that he is one of the most dependable receivers in the game. Following Organized Team Activities, Meyers sounded off on the Raiders' revolving door at offensive coordinator.
"It's the league, so I would say so. You never really know, honestly. You've just got to be happy
that you're still here. You've still got a chance to kind of prove yourself, play on this stage and have this opportunity, honestly," Meyers said.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about Meyers!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Meyers in 2025.