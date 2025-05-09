Jakobi Meyers Is Raiders' Clear No. 1 WR
Since becoming a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been great for the Silver and Black.
Meyers has played well and has established himself as the Raiders' top receiver heading into the 2025 season. Meyers has done everything you can ask for in a player. He has shown up, worked hard, and gives everything he has to his team every time he is out there.
Meyers had his first 1000-yard receiving season last year and now will look to do it once again next season. Meyers is a great teammate and player to have on your team.
And Meyers will also have a new quarterback throwing him the ball next season. Veteran quarterback Geno Smith and Meyers will look to have that good connection next season, and it starts by creating chemistry in the offseason.
There is no doubt that Meyers and Smith can get on the same page heading into next season. It is going to be interesting to watch how Meyers gets better as well under the new regime.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Meyers being the wide receiver one for the Raiders on the latest episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The most underrated wide receiver in the National Football League dropped no passes last year. A guy that is very well liked in his locker room, he is respected, no drama, he was the best offensive player on the team and that of course is Jakboi Meyers," said Carpenter. "Great kid and he is a terrific wide receiver."
"It blew my mind during the draft process. The Raiders needed wide receivers, but the people were like. The Raiders do not have one. The Raiders need a one. He is a one. He has been a one, and he is one of the top wide receivers in the National Football League."
"He is coming into his last year of his deal, the Raiders need to keep him. The Raiders have had multiple inquiries about him from other teams. If he ever hit free agency, he would never look back. He would be gone. I know he wants to be here. I know he desires to be here. He is not holding out, he wants to be a Raider. He loves the Raiders."
