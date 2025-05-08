Las Vegas Raiders Position Group Breakdown/Scouting Report: WR
The Las Vegas Raiders are undergoing a complete retooling of their offense. With a new quarterback who can get the ball down the field and run a Pete Carroll offense like a maestro in front of a world-renowned orchestra, the passing game, supplemented by a commitment to running the football, should thrive.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast features an in-depth scouting report and breakdown of every wide receiver on the Silver and Black's roster.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
The Raiders recently demonstrated to everyone wondering how serious they were about running the football when they selected Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State.
He spoke in Las Vegas shortly after being selected by the Silver and Black, and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
RB Ashton Jeanty
Q: To that point, Barry Sanders finished college, making history alongside him. He said on his social media, "Can't wait to watch you in the NFL." Barry's not a guy that talks a whole lot, what do you think of Barry coming out and saying something like that?
Jeanty: "Yeah, Barry [Sanders], he's just a great guy. I've got to meet him in person a few times. And that just shows his character, shows how much he loves the game of football. And obviously the support of young guys in the game right now is great."
Q: You didn’t play running back full time until your senior year of high school. What went into making the decision to play running back? And how have you caught on so quickly?
Jeanty: "Yeah, I felt I always had a natural ability to break tackles, make guys miss. And that was the first position I started off playing, it was just the way it happened when I moved to Texas. We already had a lot of great guys at the position, so I kind of had to wait my turn. But I always practiced, and I knew once the time came, I'd become one of the best."
Q: There's so much talk about your vision on the field and the way you can break tackles. But one thing to me that is under underrated is your pass catching ability. How do you think that will be able to translate to the NFL, and how do you think that will be able to help the Raiders?
Jeanty: “I think it'll translate very well. I mean, I don't know how much you [Pete Carroll] plan to have me in the passing attack, but I think it would be a great opportunity for me to catch the ball at the backfield and be an asset to this offense and just show off my versatility."
