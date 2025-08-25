What Jakobi Meyers' Trade Request Means for the Raiders
After parting ways with Christian Wilkins a few weeks ago, the Las Vegas Raiders have another issue they must resolve.
Las Vegas Raiders On SI has confirmed with a source close to the situation that Jakobi Meyers did ask for a trade this morning. It was denied by the team.
According to the source, the team cited Meyers' value to the team in the 2025 season as their reasoning for declining the request. Meyers' contract for the upcoming season is fully guaranteed.
The Raiders Need Meyers on the Field in Week 1
During training camp last month, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly noted what Meyers brings to Las Vegas' offense. Meyers is coming off a season where he registered over 1,000 yards and did not drop a pass all season.
"Well, he had a big season last year. I think the only receiver in the NFL not to drop the ball. Such a sure handed receiver. He can play both inside and outside. Showed up a lot today. I thought he made some really really good plays today," Kelly said.
"I know Geno [Smith] has a really good comfort level with him, but I think his versatility, similar what we just talked about with the offensive line, his ability to play inside and outside really helps us. If we got two tight ends in the game, can he be an outside receiver? If we don't have two tight ends in the game, can he play and line up in a tight end position, in the slot? And he can do it all. He's a good weapon to have."
What Meyers' Trade Request Means for the Raiders
Meyers has been a stellar locker room presence, who has been nothing short of a positive influence in the Raiders' locker room over the past two seasons. Still, the National Football League is a business and Meyers is entering a contract season.
He has every right to feel that he has done enough to earn another contract at a fair rate.
The Raiders must not make the same mistake of undervaluing Meyers like the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick did a few seasons ago. Assuming Meyers' asking price is fair, the Raiders must proceed cautiously and consider all options.
McLaurin Impact
While Meyers is one of the most critical parts of the Raiders' offense, Terry McLaurin's deal is a prime example of how trade requests often end with the player re-signing with the team. The Raiders could also use the franchise tag on Meyers following this season.
Still, the Raiders face the very real possibility of losing Meyers, either via trade or to free agency at the end of this season, if they do not trade him or extend his contract. Meyers' trade request expedites the process and puts pressure on the Raiders to figure things out one way or another.
John Spytek undoubtedly knows where he envisioned Meyers in the Raiders' future plans. Now, instead of waiting until the end of the season to figure out where Meyers stands in those plans, we should find out much sooner.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.