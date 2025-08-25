Raiders Make Subtle Change Ahead of 2025 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have made more than a few changes heading into this season. Those changes have impacted the front office, coaching staff, the roster and how the Raiders do things on a daily basis.
A quiet, but potentially vital change has taken place for Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham.
Following the Raiders' preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Pete Carroll explained the decision-making process for where Graham will call games from this season.
"Yeah, I have a little bit of input," Carroll said.
"Yeah, I have talked to Patrick [Graham] through this. We talked through the offseason and wanted to try both. I really like him on the field. I like him down there. He has a real command, and he has a real presence in the defensive room with all the position groups. And I think he lends to being able to connect the dots for the proper verbiage and terminology in a moment's notice when you really got to be clear and succinct. I think he's best when he can really look these guys in the eye and help on the sidelines. So he'll stay there."
Graham has repeatedly produced serviceable defenses, even doing so with one of the lowest-paid and most injured defenses in the league. Graham has also done a solid job with the Raiders' defense, as the team's offense has regularly sputtered, leaving Graham's defense in bad positions.
Following training camp last month, Graham noted how critical his ability to communicate with his defense has been. Graham is known for his ability to connect with players, which helps him get the most out of defenses.
"I'm sure Coach talked about we're in a relationship-based business, and so with those relationships that we build off the field, on the field, it makes it easier to communicate. Just straight, right between the eyes, communication. Whether something's right or wrong, between the players to players, coaches to players, the players to coaches, and then on the field, in order to play defense, there's a lot of grass throughout the defender," Graham said.
"If we can communicate effectively, be a noisy defense and kind of cut down the variables by seeing a cut split, seeing where the quarterback is under a under or in guns, and cut down the variables that puts it back in our favor a little bit, because they have a play called, and we're reacting to the play."
