Carroll, Raiders Face a Pivotal Upcoming Week
The Las Vegas Raiders will take the next few days to decide on which players to keep and which players to let go, by Tuesday's deadline. Las Vegas has completed their offseason programs, and their full slate of preseason games. It is now time to make a few difficult decisions.
Raiders Face Critical Decisions
Following the Raiders' preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Pete Carroll noted his expectations for the next few days, with cutdown day approaching. After adding several talented pieces at multiple position groups, the Raiders will now do the opposite and let players go.
Carroll explained that he and his coaching staff still have additional work to do on many players who have spent the last few weeks battling for a roster spot. The increased competition has helped the Raiders improve; they must choose wisely come cutdown day.
"Well, we're finishing up the film, making sure that we've seen everything that we can evaluate on guys that are here as we make our decisions here, and that's the first thing. Then the process comes for all of the coaches to lend their opinions and help us see what they see as seeing who's going to stay, who's not going to stay. Johnny [John Spytek] and I have a lot of work to do to make sure that we have it ironed out," Carroll said.
"We've done a lot of work prior to this game to be prepared, things that we really wanted to see in this last game, and to make declarations and make sure that we had enough information to make good decisions," Carroll said.
"So then it's just the process of going through it, and it's really just working through the depth chart and the roster and coming up with the right numbers, and until you get all the way down to the very end of it, that's where you have to decide whether you take this guy or that guy, and this guy fits us in this way, and this guy fits us in that way, and just try to weigh that out really, really well, and we'll do a good job of that," Carroll said.
"We have plenty of experience to do that well, and we have coaches that have been through it too, so with Johnny's guys upstairs and the coaches, will figure this out."
