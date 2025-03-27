Why the Raiders Should Consider Jalon Walker
Georgia's Jalon Walker has garnered much attention this NFL Draft cycle as a name with loads of potential.
Walker is a hybrid, versatile edge rusher/linebacker with an endless motor and leadership intangibles that will be enticing come the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the sixth-overall selection, and while the common belief is that they will spend it on an offensive weapon like Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty or Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, it is not impossible to see a defensive player snagged by the Raiders.
The Raiders extended Maxx Crosby and re-signed edge rusher Malcolm Koonce, but if they see fit, Walker could very well be a versatile chess piece along the front line and second level of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's scheme.
Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz named Walker as a player worth betting on.
"Walker is an exciting athlete to watch, but he carries some risk because the skill driving his top-10 buzz — his pass-rushing ability — is something he hasn’t done full time," wrote Liskiewitz. "Listed as an off-ball linebacker at Georgia, he logged 171 coverage snaps in 2024, nearly matching his 174 pass-rush reps. His performance in coverage and run defense was serviceable but unspectacular: he allowed 10 receptions on 12 targets, allowing a 125.3 passer rating on throws into his coverage. And he graded positively on just 12.9% of run-defense snaps, while earning negative grades on 13.7%.
"Walker’s athleticism was most evident when rushing the passer, where he notched 28 total pressures and posted a 17.2% win rate in 2024. His all-around production brings to mind Micah Parsons’ rookie season with the Cowboys, when they initially split his time between off-ball linebacker and pass rusher before ultimately committing to him as a full-time edge defender.
"Walker’s size is certainly a concern, as he measured 6-foot-1, 243 pounds at the combine with 32-inch arms. Those dimensions likely mean he’ll need to play off the line of scrimmage on early downs, but his athleticism is undeniable. His aggressiveness and quickness at the point of attack should allow him to shed blocks and create disruption in the backfield. He could hear his name called in the top 10, and I believe his athletic profile is worth the gamble for a team willing to get creative with how they deploy him."
The Raiders are going to avoid gambling in the draft. It started last year with former general manager Tom Telesco. It will continue under new general manager John Spytek, with the guidance of minority owner Tom Brady.
But if Walker is their guy, expect his name to get called.
