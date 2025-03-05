Maxx Crosby Reveals the Only Thing Left to Do
On Wednesday, Las Vegas Raiders and defensive end Maxx Crosby made a deal that will tie them together for the next three years (five in total, through 2029) and it was worth $106.5 million (including $91.5 million guaranteed).
Crosby's five-year deal overall is worth over $149.1 million.
The 27-year-old pass rusher is one of the best in the NFL, evidenced by four Pro Bowl nods and recognition as a second-team All-Pro selection twice. Crosby has 59.5 sacks, 105 tackles for loss, and 144 quarterback hits to his name through six seasons in the league.
Now, he has the distinction of being the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, per ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.
Crosby has more in plan, however. After the news of the extension broke, sitting between general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll (two new offseason additions), Crosby told reporters that all he "truly" wanted to do was win.
"I don't care about all the other stuff that comes with it," said Crosby. "Obviously, it means a lot to me, being part of the Silver and Black. [...] You know the history, I feel like I've said it a million times -- I feel like I was meant to be a Raider. I love being here, I love the people, and you look at all the legends that created what this brand is. And that's winning. You know, Ted Hendricks, Marcus Allen, Charles Woodson; the guys like that, the ones I look up to.
"That's what I want to solidify, and those guys are all about winning. So, you know, it's one thing being a face of the franchise, but I want to be a winner."
Commitment to Winning
The Raiders are looking for the excellence they were once known for under late owner Al Davis. In January, they addressed two vital roles required to find that excellence by hiring Carroll and Spytek as coach and general manager, respectively.
Carroll brings a Super Bowl-winning pedigree and over 30 years of experience as well as unbridled energy and enthusiasm at 73 years old. His success in resurrecting the USC Trojans in the early 2000s at the college level and Seattle Seahawks a decade later has many wondering if he can do it a third time.
Spytek was arguably the biggest name on the market for GM candidates. He was an integral part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl win in 2021 as assistant general manager under Jason Licht. Many credit him with bringing seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady (now Raiders minority owner) to Tampa Bay from New England.
