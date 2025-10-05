The Leaders the New-Look Raiders Are Continuing to Lean on
The Las Vegas Raiders underwent significant changes over the offseason.
The Raiders Are in Good Hands
Many of those changes were at critical positions such as head coach and quarterback, among others. Las Vegas' changes has led to several fresh faces taking on leadership roles with the team.
Earlier this week before practice, one of the Raiders' newest additions, Geno Smith, gave insight into how the Raiders operate from a leadership standpoint. The Raiders have no shortage of players with leadership qualities and leadership potential.
"Yeah, I think we got a great group of leaders on this team. Again, when I'm having a game like that where it's like, man, things aren't going right for me, you got Maxx [Crosby], you got Jamal [Adams], you got Ashton [Jeanty], you got so many guys that are just breathing life into me and giving me that positivity we need. On this team, as you know, with our head coach, we're always going to be upbeat, but we also have great locker room leadership,” Smith said.
“And all the guys are just focusing on getting better week to week and going out there and putting the best product out there for our fans. And so, for me, continue to be myself, continue to be the same guy every day. I think this is more now of a time to really showcase who I am and go out there and really execute and find our way. And I think we got the right guys to do it.”
Prior to practice earlier this week, Jeanty explained how taking on a leadership role has always come natural to him. The rookie running back encouraging his teammates, while experiencing his own frustrations speaks volumes about Jeanty and the Raiders' lockerroom as a whole.
"That's something that I've always had in me, just being a leader, but not only that, just being a great teammate. Because when I've made bad plays, Geno [Smith] has been one of the first people to come up to me and let me know, like, 'Hey, you got this, you're one of the best players on this team, we're going to need you.' So, I'm keeping that same mentality with him, like, 'I got your back.' Whatever happens on the field,'" Jeanty said.
