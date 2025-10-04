Raiders' Offseason Addition is Set to Play a Vital Role
The Las Vegas Raiders may have found another aspect of their ground game heading into Week 5.
Switching Things Up
The Raiders have primarily used running back Zamir White as Ashton Jeanty's backup over the first quarter of the season. However, most of the four games in which White was featured came with a Raiders offensive line that was not at full strength, as Jackson Powers-Johnson missed two games.
Last week, the Raiders placed White on the inactive list and gave veteran back Raheem Mostert a chance to make an impact. He finished with four carries for 62 yards, which included a 37-yard run against the Chicago Bears.
Before practice earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll gave insight into the Raiders' decision to see what they have in Mostert.
“I really like the way Raheem [Mostert] ran in this game and we're going to see him again next week. He deserves another chance to stay with it. It's been a competition, just like we've been typically talking about the whole time,” Carroll said.
"And Raheem hasn't done anything that we didn't like up until now. It was really about special teams and some other choices with Zamir [White], and so those guys are battling it out. But I want to see Raheem again this next week.”
Raiders Offensive Coordinator, Chip Kelly elaborated further on the decision. Kelly explained that Mostert helps the Raiders in more ways than one.
"Yeah, a lot of the active part in all of the NFL if you're not the starter, and obviously Ashton [Jeanty] is a starter, revolves around special teams. So, where did they need him? And I know T-Mac [Tom McMahon] used him on teams, so that makes him active on game day. But I think he's got a wealth of experience, he had double-digit touchdowns just two years ago in this league and he's seen a lot of things and done a lot of things,” Kelly said.
“So, I think he's got a really good understanding of the scheme, he's got a really good understanding of how to run the football in the National Football League. And didn't surprise us, the guys that have been around him, and doesn't surprise anybody that's seen him in the league, what he can do when he has the ball in his hands. So, I was excited that we had a chance to keep him active, and he's going to be active again this week and that's a pretty good one-two punch with him and Ashton."
