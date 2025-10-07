What to Make of the Raiders' Disastrous 1-4 Start
A1-4 start that included a four-game losing streak is not ideal for any team. It is even less ideal for teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders, as they already have enough things to overcome. Las Vegas' first five games have displayed a subpar roster that is trying to put the pieces together.
Carroll Continues to Trust the Process
Entering the season, Carroll noted how winning 10 games a season is a metric for him and how he has regularly won at least 10 games at his previous stops. However, after losing four of their first games while suffering multiple critical injuries, 10 wins currently appears farfetched.
Following the Raiders' lopsided loss to the Colts, Carroll explained how he is accepting the reality that is the 2025 Raiders. Las Vegas' turnaround will take longer than one season, as the Raiders' changes made were not enough to help make much of a difference.
“I'm processing it poorly to tell you the truth, because I did expect to win right out of the chutes. But what I'm seeing and what I'm feeling is I know by the way we're working – because I've watched a lot of teams work and develop your system, your belief in it, and knowing who you count on, who you can trust, and all of that. That is ongoing, and it feels like we're going in a good direction,” Carroll said.
Despite the highs and lows the Raiders have already experienced early in the season, Carroll continues to keep things in perspective. Carroll noted how much thoughts and feelings change from week to week, even day to day. Carroll knows things can change quickly.
“That said, it's just not showing up here. Don't forget, last week we had the winning drive. We go down the field, kick the field goal, win the game. Okay, that was last week at one point. It feels like a million miles away from that," Carroll said.
"But that was that week, and then this week was a whole different situation. This was the result. It’s very similar to the Commanders game. So, hoping we go back home, we play right again, and get a game going, get moving. It's going to start sometime."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take