How Pete Carroll and Patrick Graham Will Boost Raiders' Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to improve on the defensive side of the ball next season. They have a lot of talent on that side of the ball, but they will need to stay healthy and get the new players playing good football. The Raiders' defense was the team's best unit last season and now will look to improve on that and be a top defense in the National Football League in 2025.
The Raiders have one of the best defensive coordinators in the National Football League in Patrick Graham. The Raiders are in good hands because the team's defense has improved every season that Graham has been with the Silver and Black. Last season, Graham did a master class when he had to play a lot of young players and rookies because of injuries.
One of the biggest moves that is getting overlooked this offseason was that the Raiders were able to bring back Graham to lead their defense. Graham was getting a lot of head coaching looks and defensive coordinator jobs elsewhere as well. But he is back with the new regime, looking to get the Raiders to the top.
As Graham is looking to get the defense better, he is leaning on head coach Pete Carroll as well. Carroll knows a lot about the defensive side of the ball. Graham is looking at ways Carroll could help with the defensive scheme.
“I mean, anytime you get a chance to work with someone with that experience, that level of success, I couldn’t be happier with the experience going on right now, just in terms of bouncing ideas off of him and hearing different ways of doing things,” said Patrick Graham.
“It’s been really beneficial for my growth, if I’m being selfish. It’s just something good and positive for me. And then the track record just, I mean, why wouldn’t you listen? I mean, you’ve got to listen. It’s been great.”
“I’m being a sponge anytime he’s talking to those guys (defensive backs),” added Graham.
“That’s my personal experience with it. And you can see the energy he has and the ability to teach the position and coach the whole team. This has been really a great situation for myself, for the players, the coaches. We’re watching a master teacher working at his craft and seeing it live and in person. This is really beneficial for us.”
