Who Will Make Up the Raiders Special Teams?
The Las Vegas Raiders have made all the right decisions and moves this offseason to set up their franchise for success in 2025.
The Silver and Black hired a veteran head coach in Pete Carroll, who will bring his experience of winning football to the Raiders and his leadership. He will also give the Raiders a coach who will bring stability, which they have been looking for since their move to Las Vegas.
They also hired new general manager John Spytek who does an excellent job of finding talented players and who will find the right players for the Silver and Black. We have already seen this offseason what these two are trying to do with the Raiders.
Sooner, the Raiders will start training camp and that is when they will start making their 53-man roster. For players, training camp can be a place where they make the team or do not.
Our Hondo Carpenter gives his prediction of what the 53-man roster will look like on special teams on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"Daniel Carlson is the best kicker in the league," said Carpenter. "You can make arguments that there are other guys, but his ball placement on kickoffs, field goals, extra points, leadership, all of that. Not only is he a trendmous human being, he is a trendmous person. I like him a lot and respect him as a man. He is the best kicker in the league. He is that good."
"Then you turn around and you have AJ Cole. Who is the best punter in the league? And there is no debate there. AJ is a stand-alone best putter. I think Daniel is, and I think across the league he has that respect ... There is not one in AJ Cole's league. He is so far ahead that he cannot even see anybody in his rear view mirror. Like again like Daniel, high-quality human ... He is awesome at his craft. and an elite punter."
"The punt is the most important play in all of football ... Do not miss out on punts. And AJ Cole is a star. He was the star of the Raiders last year."
"The last specialist is Jacob Bobenmoyer. Jacob is in a group of like three guys who are the best at their position."
