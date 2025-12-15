LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders ended last season believing there was no way things could get much worse than the 4-13 campaign that was the 2024-25 season. The Raiders suffered a significant number of injuries and lost 10-games in a row at one point last season.

This past offseason, the Raiders cleaned house, bringing in a new general manager and a few head coaches, and instantly traded for an experienced quarterback in Geno Smith. All of those moves made sense at the time. Still, the Raiders have somehow gotten worse than they were last season.

On Monday, Carroll was honest about how everyone within the locker room and organization feel about the season. Las Vegas entered the season with heightened, but realistic expectations of improvement, but has not seen any improvement or come close to those expectations.

"Well, we're all frustrated. I mean, we hate what's going on, and there isn't anybody in here that doesn't want to do something better than we're showing right now. And nobody's feeling that more than I am. But sometimes you feel like you're the only one feeling it, so we'll try to get through that together. It just hasn't worked out the way we anticipated,” Carroll said.

Carroll's Confirmation

During the offseason, the Raiders made it clear they were not rebuilding and had hoped for success sooner rather than later. Over the offseason, Carroll also explained his desire, and borderline expectation, to win 10 games, as had been the norm in his career. .

Then, the season started, and reality set in. The Raiders have lost eight games in a row and 12 of their last 13. They are undoubtedly worse than they were last season. Sunday's blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles confirmed the Raiders were incorrect about not being in rebuild mode.

"Well, it's looking like [rebuilding is] what's necessary. We need to keep working to get better, and that's in all areas, all aspects of what we're doing. I came in here thinking that we were going to turn it right away. I really did and anticipated doing that, and that's not what's taking place unfortunately,” Carroll said.

This Raiders season is the culmination of years' worth of bad draft picks, bad free-agent signings, and failed moves made with positive intentions. The Raiders have swapped head coaches, general managers, quarterbacks, and everything in between. They need a total reset.

This may require the Raiders' General Manager, John Spytek, to get rid of some talented players from previous Raiders regimes for the primary reason of helping build a new culture within and around the organization.

