Jon Gruden Praises Raiders Draft Target QB
The Las Vegas Raiders finally got their answer at the quarterback position for the 2025 season. The Raiders traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Smith will look to give the Raiders what they have been missing for the last couple of seasons. That is a quarterback that will give them stability. And the Raiders now have that heading into the new season.
Now as the Raiders are moving towards the 2025 NFL Draft, they own the sixth overall pick. The Silver and Black will have their playbook open in terms of having options on what position to take at that spot. Before they got Geno, many had the Raiders taking a quarterback in the first round, that has all changed now. The team can go for offense or defense.
The Silver and Black are still going to be interested in a quarterback, but it will most likely not come in the first round. The Raiders can eye a quarterback in the early round if they have the guy they want with their second or third round pick.
Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden gave praise to one potential Raiders quarterback target. Jaxson Dart out of the University of Mississippi, will be a good fit for the Raiders. Dart has also been making his way up many draft boards, especially after his pro day.
"Just wrapped our 5th ‘Gruden’s QB Class’ with Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart," said Gruden on X/Twitter. "Rifle arm, sharp mind and the right attitude to be a franchise changing player. Whoever gets him will be very happy!"
If Dart falls out of the first round and into the second round and the Raiders have a chance to take him, it is going to be interesting to see if they make the pick for him.
If selected, Dart will come in, sit and learn from Smith and also from Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. Dart has the size, the arm, and can move well for a quarterback his size.
Any quarterback that is selected by the Raiders in the draft will come into a good situation. They will learn from the greatest quarterback of all time, and they will have the chance to learn and not be through into the fire right away as a rookie.
