Raiders QB Prospect Climbing Draft Boards After Pro Day
The 2025 NFL Draft is just around the corner and the Las Vegas Raiders will be putting up their finally draft board together soon. The Silver and Black would like to fill up the remind areas on their team that can use a young talented player. The Raiders also want to add depth in certain positions to keep their team fresh in games next season.
The biggest question for the Raiders heading into the draft is what they will do with their first-round pick. They own the sixth overall pick and now they can select multiple top prospects with that pick. The next question is also who the Raiders will take at quarterback in the draft.
The new regime already got the quarterback position right for the 2025 season. The Raiders traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Smith will look to give the Silver and Black stability at the quarterback position.
They will look to draft a quarterback, but now they do not have to do that in the first round. They can take one later in the draft or in the early rounds.
One of the Raiders quarterback prospects, Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss, is climbing draft boards after he put on a good performance on his pro day.
"First of all, let us get to the NFL teams because obviously Jaxson Dart put on a show, there were a lot of wild plays on college," said NFL National Insider Ian Rapoport. "Sounded like overall, extremely positive for Jaxson Dart. But of note for me at least, who was there?"
"We all talked about which coaches attend and some many high-ranking officials were at Cam Ward's pro day ... Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Giants quarterback's coach Shea Tierney, Kellen Moore the Saints head coach was there. It does not seem right now that he will crack into the top two of quarterbacks but certain in the conversation for who the third quarterback is going to be."
"You ask NFL personnel on where does he rank? A lot of people say maybe second round. Usually, if you are a quarterback and you've got game and Jaxson Dart does. You are a second-round quarterback, but you probably end up going in the first round ... This is a guy in Jaxson Dart if teams like him ... I will not be surprised at all if he is a first-rounder."
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.