'Splash' DB Draft Prospects For the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders will need to account for a safety room that lost its best player in Tre'von Moehrig. Jeremy Chinn is a serviceable addition, but Isaiah Pola-Mao has had a limited sample size thus far and the 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner.
Less than two weeks.
The Raiders won't take a safety with their first pick (most likely), but everything else is fair game. Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema named some "splash" names that the Raiders might want to consider.
Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Sikkema: "Some might be surprised to see Emmanwori on this list — and not the previous two — after his alien-like NFL Scouting Combine performance where he was an 80th-percentile player or better in height, weight, length, 40-yard dash time, vertical jump, broad jump and bench press. But not all of that size, speed and strength translates in impactful ways for him yet, and he remains a bit of a projection — though one who can make some big plays.
"His best work seems to come when he can operate in space, though he does have a tougher time flipping the hips before he can turn on the jets. Emmanwori's size is impressive, but he shies away from full contact more than you’d like. He is very talented but is not a plug-and-play prospect."
Craig Woodson, Cal
Sikkema: "Speaking of combine standouts, Cal's Craig Woodson recorded a 4.45-second 40-yard dash and a 10-foot-7 broad jump at a 50th-percentile height and weight for the position. That athleticism shows up on tape, as he earned an 88.6 PFF coverage grade as a deep safety in 2024. It’s tough to find guys who can really play in single-high Cover 1 or Cover 3 assignments, but Woodson can. I like him as an early Day 3 deep safety who could develop into a starter."
Jonas Sanker, Virginia
Sikkema: "Sanker is a heat-seeking missile. There are times when he looks smaller on tape, but that’s simply due to his compact build. In reality, his near-6-foot-1 height and 205-pound weight are well above the 50th percentile for the position. The best part is that he’ll make opponents feel it as someone who loves to hit. He is fast to the ball and comes downhill with bad intentions. He is overaggressive or overpursues the ball on some plays, but you have to live with it if you want him to play free and fast."
