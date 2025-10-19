Raiders' Geno Smith Has Something to Prove This Week
The Las Vegas Raiders' chances of beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday will heavily depend on the play of quarterback Geno Smith. The veteran quarterback is coming off of one of his best games of the first half of the season, last week against the Tenneesee Titans.
Before practice this week, Raiders' Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly noted that aside from his late interception, Smith had a solid performance in Week 6. Kelly noted that not all interceptions are the quarterback's fault. Still, the Raiders need the best version of Smith on Sunday against the Chiefs.
"Yeah, we had a protection breakdown. There was a guy coming from his right, so he didn't have enough time to really set his feet. But we always talk about that. Interceptions aren't always on the quarterback. They're on everybody. So, we got to protect it better,” Kelly said.
“We had a miscue of the route, so it was a compilation of a few things. So, besides that, I thought Geno [Smith] played a really clean game, completed almost 75% of his passes. Was really efficient throwing the ball, did a nice job, especially getting to his fourth read on a touchdown pass to Mike [Mayer]. So, I was really happy with how Geno played."
Leading up to Week 7, Smith noted his mindset on replicating his Week 6 performance. The Raiders will need Smith to ensure he and the offense keeps pace with the Chiefs' offense. At the very least, the Raiders must extend drives and keep Mahomes off of the field as much as possible.
“Yeah, I think it's just making decisions like in the right timing of the play. And I think a lot of repetition is what will help that. But overall, you want to be efficient. You also don't want to just check it down all game,” Smith said.
“You want to take what they're giving you and take your shots when you can. And, again, every game is different, every situation is different. I mean, there's a lot to think about in each situation. So, I think overall, you want to have both. You want to be aggressive, you want to have explosive plays, but you also want to be very efficient.”
