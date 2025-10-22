How the Raiders Can Create a Spark Coming Out of the Bye Week
The Las Vegas Raiders invested big money into quarterback Geno Smith in a genuine effort to improve the most important position on the field. After years of subpar play, the Raiders figured Smith was the answer. However, they have found themselves in a familiar position.
To make matters worse, they found themselves in that position much sooner than they expected when they traded for the veteran quarterback. Although critically unfortunate things have happened that negatively impact Smith, he has not lived up to the lowered standards that were placed upon him.
FOX Sports analyzed each of the Week 7 games and listed some of the most notable takeaways. After an embarrassing 31-point loss that reverberated across the National Football League, it is undeniable that the Raiders are in desperate need of some changes.
"Las Vegas finished with 95 total yards on offense and was kept off the scoreboard for the first time this season. The Raiders have scored just 26 points combined in the past three games. Quarterback Geno Smith leads the league in interceptions (10) and struggled to get anything going offensively, throwing for just 67 yards. The Raiders finished with three first downs in a game in which they looked woefully overmatched against Kansas City’s defense," FOX Sports said.
"Yes, the Raiders paid Smith decent money this offseason after acquiring him in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. However, Smith has failed to engineer a productive, explosive offense through the first seven games of the year. And while all the blame certainly does not fall on Smith, the easiest move for offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and head coach Pete Carroll to make in a lost season for the Raiders is to make a switch at quarterback to Kenny Pickett.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained his rationale for benching Smith against the Chiefs after the game got out of hand. Carroll noted that all options are on the table for Las Vegas.
“I thought it was right to get G [Geno Smith] out, and Kenny [Pickett] needs to get some snaps. You know, right off the bat, he screws up and misses the freaking first snap. He just needs some playtime in case we need to call on him, so he feels comfortable jumping in,” Carroll said.
