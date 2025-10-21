Raiders' Loss to Chiefs Has Led to Undeniable Truths
The Las Vegas Raiders have several issues they must address during their Bye Week.
Carroll's Thoughts
Shortly after the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted a few things about his team as they head into their Bye Week. While the Raiders can do many things better, it is hard for them to do so without their best players on the field.
"Last week (against the Tennessee Titans), I liked the balance that we showed and the playing off of one another. I thought that was really clear, and we went into this game knowing that we would at least have to do that to play a good, effective game. And special teams, we didn't give the ball up on offense, those were factors that if you do that, you're going to get beat by these guys," Carroll said.
"And so it's there for us, and honestly, I just hope we get our guys back so that we can utilize those guys to make our offense whole. And without Maxx, the defense was different, too. And so that's just the way I see it. I can't deny saying that."
The Raiders' loss to the Chiefs has made the Raiders' Bye Week one that will be filled with self-scouting and corrections. Raiders quarterback Geno Smith noted that the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs has left the Silver and Black with some serious questions to answer during their week off.
“Mentally, you prepare all week. I thought we had a good week of practice. I thought we had a good game plan going in. I thought guys were focusing, and were locked in. There’s something that we didn’t do right to have this outcome. There’s a lot of soul searching that has to be done. Every man has got to look within himself.
“A great coach once told me not to be a finger pointer but a thumb pointer. I point the thumb right at myself and ask what I have to do to get better, and how can I help my teammates get better. That is the reality. I’m working hard. There’s not one thing that I’m not thinking about that’ll get this thing done. I have faith, and that’s the biggest thing. I have faith that we will get this turned around.”
