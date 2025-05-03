How Raiders' Offensive Line Will Impact Ashton Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted one of the best players in the 2025 NFL Draft last week. The Raiders took running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick out of Boise State. Jeanty was the clear favorite to land with the Raiders, and most are happy he did. The Raiders' biggest need in the draft was a running back, and they took care of that right away in the first round.
Jeanty was the best college running back last season and many had Jeanty as a can-not-miss talent in the draft. Many other teams were trying to get Jeanty as well and tried to trade up with the Silver and Black, but the team did not want to pass up the chance to draft a generational type of player.
Jeanty had one of the best college season in 2024 and was a big part of why his team made it all the way to the college football playoffs. Jeanty is now a member of the Raiders and will look to give the Silver and Black a good running back coming out of the back field. Head coach Pete Carroll wanted Jeanty and now he has them.
But the Raiders still have some questions on the offensive line. How will that impact Jeanty and will it determine how much success he has with the Silver and Black?
"Left tackle Kolton Miller is holding out, seeking a new contract extension as part of a Las Vegas offensive line that didn’t receive a makeover," said Scott Phillips of The Athletic.
"A more consistent passing game, thanks to the offseason acquisition of Geno Smith at QB, helps the Las Vegas offense. Even with better passing, Jeanty running behind the league’s worst offensive line might still prove problematic. If Jeanty is slow in blitz pickup or running routes out of the backfield, the veteran Mostert could work third-down snaps that cut into Jeanty’s touches."
"Only seven rookie running backs have surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in their first season following Saquon Barkley’s breakout Rookie of the Year campaign in 2018. None of the seven that came after Barkley won the award. So, as a starting point, Jeanty needs incredible production from the backfield just to be in the conversation."
It is important to us to hear from you when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
We would also like to invite you to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another breaking story again.