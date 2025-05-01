Raiders' Jeanty Will Make Major Impact in Year One
The Las Vegas Raiders took one of the best, if not the best players in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders drafted running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the draft last week. One of the Raiders' biggest needs was a running back. And now that they have one, this offense can take the next step to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 season.
Jeanty gives the Raiders a young fresh running back that brings a hard-nosed running style to Las Vegas. Jeanty was the best running back in college last season, leading his team to the college football playoff, and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.
It was a no-brainer in selecting Jeanty at No. 6 for the Silver and Black. It is not a secret that Pete Carroll likes to run the ball; that is how he likes to attack the opposing defenses.
Now, Jeanty will give the Raiders a threat coming out of the back field. Jeanty likes the idea of being selected by the Raiders and now that it is true, the Raiders are a much improved team that will look to make a lot of noise in 2025.
A lot of teams wanted to move up for Jeanty, but the Raiders were not interest in losing the best running back in this year's class.
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated named Jeanty as one of the favorites that will have an impact from the first round picks.
"Jeanty is the sixth running back drafted in the top 10 over the past decade. The previous five—Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson—each eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage as rookies. All but McCaffrey hit at least 1,300 yards, while Barkley passed the 2,000-yard mark. Jeanty is an elite talent. His vision, contact balance, power and well-rounded athletic profile should put the No. 6 pick in the same statistical company as those who came before him," said Flick.
This offseason the Silver and Black have made a lot of moves that will set the franchise up for success in 2025 and beyond. Now Jeanty adds to that, and he will be the future of this Raiders team for many years to come.
