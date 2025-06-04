Predicting the Raiders Practice Squad
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a lot of great moves this offseason. They are looking to get back on track and get a lot more wins than they did last season.
The new regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek has done a great job of improving the Raiders and putting the team in a position to have success not only next season but for the future. The two had a good plan and followed it all offseason long. Now Carroll will get his players to compete and see who will make the roster and who will get a chance to stick around.
The Raiders will have to make a lot of tough decisions this offseason when they are cutting down to roster size. And just because a player gets cut, it does not mean that their time with the Raiders is over. Some players will not make the roster, but the team still believes in them and thinks they can develop them to help the team. Those players can have a spot on the practice squad.
Our Hondo Carpenter gave his prediction on who he thinks will make the Raiders practice squad on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Depending on how well he does in preseason, there is a very good chance that if he is one of the practice squad, somebody at some point in the season could pick him up, and I am talking about Laki Tasi," said Carpenter. "Now he is both an offensive player and a defensive player. With his skill set ... if he can put two and two together, he has the opportunity to become a legit superstar."
"Next at quarterback, Carter Bradley. I think Carter is there unless the Raiders are going to make a move in a different direction. This kid works his tail off. This should hint to you as well that I expect the Raiders to keep three quarterbacks."
"Then you come to Parker Clements, the rookie. A lot of teams had a good grade on him in the draft. But I think the Raiders will keep four tackles. I think he has a future in this lead."
"I am going to give you a guy that I love, Will Putum out of Clemson. This kid is a stud. I think he is still a year away from being a contributor in the National Football League."
