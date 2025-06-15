The Raiders' Most Critical Unit on Offense Continues to Improve
The Las Vegas Raiders have continued to invest in their offensive line, adding multiple to the roster for the second consecutive season. As the Raiders continue to implement several changes on offense, the success of many of those changes will depend on how well the offensive line does.
Following minicamp, Carroll noted how well the unit is coming along. The group is led by Carroll's son, Brennan Carroll, the team's position coach.
"They have done a really solid job, really worked on their technique, really working on the things that you can work on. You can't work on the physical part of it as much as you would like, other than sleds, bags, and stuff like that. But BC [Brennan Carroll] has done a really nice job of getting all these guys to look uniformed. They step really well. Their hand placement is really good. Communication seems to be sharp. You know, Chip's [Kelly] got a really in-depth, busy plan that we asked these guys to embrace," Carroll said.
"Fortunately, Geno [Smith] is kind of the run coordinator on the field, and he changes the things and does the things that we need to do. All of that has worked together really well. So, it looks like a good, solid group. We have good leadership. It was great to get Kolton [Miller] out there and be part of it. Saw a lot out of DJ Glaze. I thought he'd had a really, really good offseason with us. He looks like he's ready to go. He’s a second-year guy, and guys go from year one to year two, and they have the ability to make a big jump, because they're through the rookie haze, and he's shown that."
Caroll believes the unit will pan out nicely, as they seem to be coming together nicely. As the Raiders try to implement a new offensive scheme, with a new quarterback, running back and many other moving parts on offense, the line must perform well.
"So, it looks like a good, solid group. It’s very competitive, and we feel like we have some depth, and going into camp is really when we'll know what's happening. My favorite guy out there to watch is Laki Tasi. He knows nothing about football when he walked in the door and he's made tremendous progress, and he's enormous. He's the biggest guy you ever saw. I think he weighed in at weigh-ins the other day at 369. He's learning and we got to keep an eye on him. It's an exciting process. I don't know how long it's going to take, but he's starting from ground zero, and he's made a lot of progress so far," Carroll said.
