WATCH: Raiders DT Adam Butler Following Minicamp

HENDERSON, NV--The Las Vegas Raiders are deep along the defensive line, as the unit is the strength of the Raiders' defense this season. After a productive season last season, veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler is a player the Raiders will depend on this upcoming season.
Raiders' Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon spoke following minicamp. Below, we have a partial transcript.
Q:Obviously, it was Zamir White handling that last year. Any guys early in the offseason standing out as potential candidates to be the return guy?
Coach McMahon: "I'm going to be up front with you, all these guys have. Every single guy that we put back there on punts, every single guy we put back on kick returns. We're getting probably anywhere from 50 to 60, whatever the deal is for the day. 50 kicks, we're getting those during the field goal period. People can see us. We're shooting jugs during field goal period. Kickoff period, we get probably 25 to 30 reps. Punt periods are the same. So, everybody's been doing a great job and we're really trying to make it hard and catch the hardest balls, rather than the easy, high, hanging balls."
Q: This will also create a lot of opportunities for the return game. How do you see that evolving?
Q: Are there guys raising their hand to be in this position?
Coach McMahon: "Oh, yeah, everybody. Everybody wants to be the returner. Everybody wants to cover kicks. Because production is, and it should be, where you make the money in this league."
Q: Any of the rookies that have stood out to you so far?
Coach McMahon: "Oh, all the rookies. We've got some really good players. So, these guys are working hard.We've got good length. You see a lot of length; you see a lot of speed. And that's the big thing is the kickoff now, with the kick return, when we're only five yards apart, you can't have the little guys. You struggle because it's a fourth-down play now. It's not a second and 18 play that it used to be. They've cut 30 yards out of this thing. So, it's grown strength. We need that. But we're big, we're fast, and all those guys are playing very, very well. And they're detailed, so they're pros."
