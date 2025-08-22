Raiders Veteran Wide Receiver Proving His Worth
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to be young in some areas this season. But the young players the Silver and Black have on their roster are all filled with talent. Head Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek believe in the young talent that the team has this season. They feel like they got a good group of young, talented players, and they got a good group of veteran players as well. That is something they did not have early in the offseason.
Carroll has come out and said that he is not scared to play his young, talented players. That is something that he has done in the past, and the Raiders are going to look to have success in that area this season.
One position that the Raiders are going to be extremely young in is the wide receiver room. The Raiders drafted a few wide receivers who are going to have a major role in the offense this season. That is what the Raiders wanted to do since Carroll and Spytek came along.
They had a plan at the wide receiver position, and they stuck to it, and they like where they are with the young wide receiver. The veteran of the group is going to be Jakobi Meyers. Meyers is coming off his best season and has taken a bigger role for this team on and off the field.
Alex Bachman
Another veteran wide receiver that the Raiders have been leaning on is Alex Bachman. Bachman is on the bubble to make the Raiders, but he has been helping the young players no matter what. That is the type of teammate you want to have. That is something Carroll has been talking about all offseason long. And Bachman can make the roster, and it would be a big deal for the veteran receiver.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about Bachman on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I want to talk about pressor Alex Bachman," said Carpenter. "This is a guy who is probably going to be the fifth wide receiver. "I think he is going to be the fifth wide receiver. I think he is going to make the 53-man roster, in my opinion. And he is out there helping guys. He is competing with, teaching them drills, and helping them with technique. That stunned me."
