Competition is the Central Piece for Raiders HC Pete Carroll
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has brought so many great things to this Raiders organization. From the start, he has let it be known that he wants to win a lot of games for this team. And he has not shied away from that. All the moves that Carroll and the Raiders have made this offseason have proven that the Raiders want to win starting this season. The Raiders are going to surprise a lot of people this season.
One main thing that Carroll has brought to the Raiders has been the competition aspect of the game. Carroll wanted to see his players compete in any way they could. That has been the main message from Carroll, and the team has responded to that very well. Carroll is also bringing the energy in every practice, and it is translating to all aspects of the team. The Raiders are in a way better position than they were a season ago.
Carroll knows how to win, and he knows he has to prove that. All the work and players he has gotten this offseason do not matter if the Raiders cannot be successful on the field when it matters the most this season. But Carroll knows how to do it and has proven before how he can take a struggling franchise and win a lot of games.
"Through all these years, we have a way that we go about it," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "We got a philosophy and an approach and expectations and standards that we hold our guys to that I think drives them to show like this. You are seeing a really highly competitive atmosphere in everything we are doing."
"Competition is the central theme in this program. It starts right there, and once they embrace that, there is really no other way to go. Either you are competing or you are not. We keep ramping it up and trying to get them to get used to practicing at a really high level, so that the games do not feel like they are faster. The games feel like Oh I have been here before, I can do this. And they can feel really confident. about what they carry to the game field."
Competition
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.