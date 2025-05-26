Predicting the Raiders' Breakout Player of the Year in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders have improved their roster this offseason, adding plenty of talent to a roster desperately in need of it. John Spytek did a solid job of addressing nearly all of their most pressing needs this offseason.
Las Vegas still has plenty of room for improvement but they have undeniably taken a step forward over the past few weeks. Their biggest offseason addition was running back Ashton Jeanty, who they drafted with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft.
Jeanty is expected to help improve last season's worst ground game in the league.
"The Raiders averaged an NFL-low 79.8 rushing yards per game in 2024. It was the lowest rushing average by a team in a single season since 2022. They desperately needed to upgrade the running back position this offseason. Jeanty was the consensus best running back in this year’s draft. His combination of size, speed, and vision will transition well in the NFL. He’s got the ability to be a 1,000-yard rusher in Year 1," Dragon said.
According to the Draft Network, Jeanty "is an effective space player with the ball in his hands. Jeanty operates as a safety valve and check-down receiving option for his quarterback. He transitions from receiver to runner quickly and will finish plays falling forward due to his physical momentum. He had more than 500 receiving yards in 2023 with limited route usage. Jeanty is an all-around playmaker at the running back position.
"The concerns for Jeanty lie in his burst and acceleration, which appear adequate, but it remains to be seen whether they will translate to the NFL. While Jeanty can create initial separation, sustaining it and converting opportunities into touchdowns will be a question mark for NFL teams. Playing in the Mountain West, there are questions about the level of competition he faced, and these can't be fully answered. Another concern is how much of his production comes from breaking tackles and picking up extra yardage. This is also a question of competition level—if Jeanty faces better defenders in the NFL, his production could decrease."
After multiple seasons struggling to the run the ball, the Raiders' decision to add Jeanty is expected to pay off well. Jeanty is one of the best running backs to enter the league since Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was drafted.
"Overall, Jeanty is one of the most versatile running backs in college football. He projects as a dual-usage starting running back who thrives in a multiple-run scheme offense. Jeanty’s patience and quickness through open lanes work well in pin/pull action and outside zone concepts. Despite his shorter frame, Jeanty has the tools to be a highly productive, all-purpose running back who can make an immediate impact in the NFL," the Draft Network said.
