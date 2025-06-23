There is Plenty on the Line for This Raiders Veteran
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Tyree Wilson two offseasons ago with one of the NFL Draft's most valuable picks. His size, raw potential and draft status, led to high expectations that he is still working to live up to. Following minicamp, he noted his thoughts on the matter.
"I wouldn't say not fair. You draft somebody high, you expect them to come out and perform right away. But I feel like every player in NFL is different. People go through different things. Some players are more polished in college than others, and some people have to come in and develop," Wilson said.
"So I feel like everybody has a different timeline and my timeline is different. I feel like this year is the year that you got to go out there and show and shut everybody up. Not that, that matters. What matters is the teammates and whoever's around me."
As he enters his third season in the league, which is one of the most pivotal seasons for any player, Wilson refuses to let the hard work he has put in this offseason go to waste. He knows how critical the time between the end of minicamp and the start of training camp is.
“I'm not just looking at the season, you got to take baby steps. First, I got to finish off minicamp, and then go back in. The next six weeks are big. You can lose a lot or you can gain a lot. So, go back, train, develop some more, and then come into camp and create that bond and be polished up going into season, and just take it week by week," Wilson said.
Following minicamp, defensive lineman Adam Butler acknowldged how he has witnessed Wilson's continued growth this offseason. Specifically, Butler believes Wilson has put the work in to improve this offseason. The Raiders hope Wilson takes another step forward this season.
"I'm pleased with his work ethic, too. He's been trying some new things. I won't go into detail on that, but he's been trying some new things and really being intentional about his work as well. So, I hope everything works out for him. As long as he keeps working, I believe he'll surprise you," Butler said.
