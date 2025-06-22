How Pete Carroll Will Impact Everything the Raiders Do
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a 4-13 campaign that featured a 10-game losing streak. Several factors contributed to the circumstances that led to the Raiders' abysmal season, including an unusually high number of injuries.
Still, there undoubtedly came a point at which the Raiders were no longer competitive. It is early in his tenure with the Raiders and early in his first offseason with the team, but Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has emphasized the importance of competing.
Along with an improved coaching staff and improved roster, the Raiders also appear to have an improved way of doing nearly everything. It is centered around the team competing in everything that they do, not just on game days.
Following minicamp, Carroll elaborated on the approach he aims to instill in his new team.
"You’re either competing or you're not. We ain’t letting up now. You saw that we just
signed a guy, or got a guy committed yesterday, and we're going to keep working it. There's no time to
turn away from having a chance to get a little bit better. So, we'll be on it," Carroll said.
Even after using the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft on running back Ashton Jeanty, Carroll explained that the running back position will come down to a competition as well. The Raiders added Jeanty to a group of running backs that includes veterans Raheem Mostert and Zamir White.
"They're going to show us that when they get the chance to compete. I love having multiple guys play. I'm not relying on one guy. Thunder and lightning back in the day, you know, whatever it takes to get it done. So, we're going to let the guys play for their play time," Carroll said.
"Raheem, I love having him. He's an experienced guy that's been a great speedster for years. We've defended him for years. He's been a real nightmare for us. And I think Zamir [White] had a really, really good camp too. He made a statement of being the bigger of the guys. He's really fast, and he's the biggest guy that we have. Ashton looks every bit what we had hoped he would look like."
