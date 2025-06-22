Where Raiders' Pete Carroll Stands Among NFL Coaches
The Las Vegas Raiders finally appear to have solved their head coaching issues. Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network analyzed Pete Carroll's return to the sidelines.
"Pete Carroll’s return to the NFL sideline might not carry the same hype that it would have a decade ago, but his hiring should still command attention," Austin said.
"After a brief stint in Seattle’s front office, the 73-year-old coaching legend is back — this time with the Las Vegas Raiders."
The Raiders hope Carroll's experience will solve some of the issues they have had over the past few seasons. Las Vegas' past two head coaches lacked professional head coaching experience prior to taking over the position with the Raiders. Carroll's arrival should help Las Vegas in that area.
"Carroll’s track record speaks for itself, with a 170-120 career record and just four losing seasons across 18 years as an NFL head coach. The Raiders have had an embarrassing run of head coaches, and his hiring signals a potential shift, one that comes with stability and a higher floor than the franchise has seen in recent memory," Austin said.
"It feels like Carroll is getting back to his roots, teaming up with Chip Kelly and trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. We’ll see if Las Vegas can make real noise, but it will at least be a competent football team."
After becoming the Raiders head coach, Carroll noted that his return to the NFL was not about adding more accomplishments to an already storied coaching career.
"It's never been about accomplishments. It's never been about that. It is about the game and loving it and playing. I really have realized, again, in this year, when you get a year to take astep away from it, it's incredibly valuable," Carroll said.
"It hasn't been about trying to win the championship games so that I can put that banner or that ring in my drawer. It's not about that. It's about competing. It's about being the best you can possibly be with what you have to work with and taking on the challenges of it and all that goes into making that happen for the players. It's the relationships with the players.
"It's building the mentality that everybody that comes to our program has a unique quality that makes them them, and I'm going to try to figure out what that is and find a way to bring that to the surface
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about Carroll and this ranking.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.