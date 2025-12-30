How the Raiders Made the Wrong Kind of History Again

The Las Vegas Raiders' tailspin continued on Sunday, as they lost to the New York Giants by double digits. The loss marked Las Vegas' 10th in a row and all but helped them secure the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. It has been a unique week in and around the Raiders' organization.

Following the Raiders ' loss to the Giants, John Breech of CBS Sports noted just how challenging the final two weeks of the season have been for the Raiders . Las Vegas is one more loss away from selecting first in the draft for only the second time in franchise history.

The Raiders' Terrible Accomplishment

"The Raiders lost their 10th straight game on Sunday, and if you combine that with their 10-game losing streak from last season, they're now just the fifth team in NFL history to have a losing streak of at least 10 games in back-to-back seasons. The 2016-17 Browns are the only other team to pull off that ugly feat over the past 40 years," Breech said.

On Monday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained that several Raiders on the roster still have plenty to look forward to over the last week and during the final game of the season. The Raiders' 2-14 record and draft position will grant opportunities to players who have not received many.

"Well, just going to keep going like we go in that we just try to make it as hard for everybody as possible to compete to be the player that they're capable of being. And there's going to be opportunities now, tremendous opportunities, for acquisitions to add to the team. We'll see how that goes, but we'll just try to continue to make it as competitive in all spots as we can possibly make it. And our guys have taken to the mentality,” Carroll said.

“They know when I say stuff like that, they know what I'm talking about, and they have to rise up every day and battle against each other and try to see who can win and who's going to get on the highlights the next day in the meetings and all that. That's the foundation of it. It's where you're coming from, and we're coming to compete to be as good as we can possibly be. And we know this team a lot better now. We know who we got, and we'll do everything we can to make it as good as possible."

