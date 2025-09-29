2 Revealing Fantasy Stats from Raiders Loss to Bears
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense wasn't able to get the job done against the Chicago Bears, but it did show some promise for its potential as a top-tier unit moving forward. Ultimately, the team as a whole fell just short of getting back into the win column in Week 4, losing by just one point, 25-24.
Las Vegas' defense certainly could have played better, but they did enough to set the Raiders up with a chance to come out victorious with a last-second 54-yard field goal attempt. Ultimately, it was the offense and the special teams that cost them the win.
Geno Smith repeatedly put his defense in poor positions, tossing three picks in the loss. The special teams allowed the Bears to block Daniel Carlson's game-winning field goal try, and the offense failed to bring them closer than a 54-yard attempt. Still, the Raiders' attack did show some encouraging signs in the defeat, especially in terms of fantasy football.
Will the Raiders offense ever fully click together?
1. 1.1 rushing yards before contact
Ashton Jeanty finally had his breakout game in Week 4, tallying 138 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. 64 of those yards came on a single scoring run, but Jeanty did plenty of damage outside of that attempt, too. He had seven other rushes go for seven or more yards, including four that garnered double-digit gains.
Coming into the game, a Jeanty stat went viral across social media, outlining the fact that over 100 percent of his rushing yards in his first three outings came after contact. This was a testament to how he was getting stuffed behind the line of scrimmage on practically all of his attempts. Against the Chicago Bears, the Raiders averaged 1.1 rushing yards before contact, which is a decent mark. Jeanty turned that into a monster game, showcasing what he can do with just a bit of room to run.
2. Six pressures allowed
Clearly, the offensive line hasn't been a strength for the Raiders this season. However, they've been notably better in pass protection than in the ground game. The O-line played pretty well versus the Bears in a favorable matchup, keeping Geno Smith from getting sacked at all, while allowing just six total pressures.
Despite that, Smith threw three interceptions. All of them came on deep attempts where he tried to do too much and failed to properly read the zone or the defenders. Simply put, the Raiders quarterback has to be better, especially if Jeanty and the run game can start moving the ball consistently.
Advanced stats via Pro Football Focus
