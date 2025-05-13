Raiders' Aidan O'Connell's Outlook for 2025 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have the quarterback position figured out with veteran quarterback Geno Smith taking over under center for the 2025 season. The Raiders traded for Smith this offseason from the Seattle Seahawks. The Silver and Black have not had stability at the quarterback position over the last few seasons.
With Smith, the hope that he can give them stability and a quarterback that will lead the Raiders to a turn around starting next season.
Head coach Pete Carroll knows that he needs a quarterback to be successful in the National Football League and general manager John Spytek agreed, and that is why they went out and traded for Smith.
And now for the Raiders' other quarterback, Aidan O'Connell, things will change for him. O'Connell has made starts for the team over the last season, but still has not found his groove. Last season, O'Connell's season was full of injuries. O'Connell was in and out at the quarterback position in 2024.
For O'Connell, heading into 2025, things have changed for him. He will likely be the backup in 2025, but he can still show the new regime that he can be the quarterback after Smith's time with the team comes to an end.
O'Connell will be ready no matter what. O'Connell has a good work ethic and has shown it since becoming a member of the Raiders. O'Connell will be ready to go out there and compete.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about what we will see from Aidan O'Connell in 2025 on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I have said, I expect Geno to be the starter and Aidan is going to play, it is going to be mop-up duty or with an injury," said Carpenter. "That is 100% accurate. But I have also said Aidan is going to get every opportunity to beat Geno. I just do not think he is going to. Geno comes in, extremely experienced. He is super accurate. Last year, it was not his best year, but he was not on a great team. I just think he is so far along than Aidan. I do not think Aidan is going to beat him."
"Could he sure. I am not rooting against Aidan ... I am not rooting against Geno. I like them both I just do not think, he is going to beat Geno. And if he did, trust me, Pete Carroll will play him."
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the Las Vegas Raiders and one of our podcasts.
You are invited and encouraged to interact with us now when you follow our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.