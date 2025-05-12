Podcast: Tom Brady, the Raiders Moving Forward & NFL Issues
The Las Vegas Raiders, under Mark Davis's leadership, have expanded their horizons and vision since making the decision to move to Las Vegas.
Adding elite, state-of-the-art facilities and a stadium rivaled by none in the league, adding new ownership to his team, a superstar in the making young GM, and a sure Hall of Fame coach, to name just a few of those accomplishments.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast features a frank discussion on Tom Brady's impact on the Silver and Black and Raider Nation moving forward and examinations of other NFL issues.
The day after Ashton Jeanty was selected in the NFL Draft, he spoke in Las Vegas, and we have a partial transcript of what he said below.
RB Ashton Jeanty
Q: When you lived overseas, you weren't exposed maybe as much to American football. What fueled your love of the game?
Jeanty: "I think most importantly, I think relationships, like all the people that I've been able to meet and build connections with. And had I not been playing football, I don't think that would be the same."
Q: You were one of the most productive running backs in college football history, now in the NFL, what are your expectations at the pro level?
Jeanty: "Yeah, I mean I wouldn't say I'll get 2,600 yards again right off the rip, but definitely to just be a great asset to this team, a great teammate and just help bring wins home each and every week."
Q: It's a different time in college football with NIL and the transfer portal. I'm sure you've always felt that a little bit in terms of coming off your season two years ago, what made you stay at Boise State when others took the opportunity to go make money with the NIL?
Jeanty: "I mean, from the first day I stepped foot on campus, I had the goal of developing into a great running back, sitting right here, being a National Football League player. And I think most importantly, just to leave something behind that could last forever, that legacy. And you might go somewhere else for another year, make some more money. And that's kind of out the door. I think you can't put a price tag on that, it's invaluable."
Q: How did growing up in a military family shape you as a person and as a football player?
Jeanty: "Yeah, it shaped me really well, talk about discipline and handling adversity, always dealing with change, having to do things on the fly, and I think that it's kind of a lot like football. There's always going to be things that don't go your way, you're always going to have to change something in the game, and it's really helped me grow into the man I am today."
