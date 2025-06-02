Arguably Geno Smith's Most Critical Connection This Upcoming Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have completely redone their offensive roster this offseason, assembling what should be a more competitive unit this upcoming season.
On paper, Geno Smith has arguably been given more tools than any Raiders quarterback has had in at least the past two seasons. Following Organized Team Activities, Smith spoke about his new WR1, Jakobi Meyers.
"You know what, it's my job to throw him the ball, and get it to him in the right places and make it easy on him. Make the catches easy for him. I know he's going to make great catches and make me look good all the time. So my job is to make sure that I'm feeding him the ball and getting the ball in the right spots. And allow him to go out there and be great and get his shine on," Smith said.
The positive feelings were mutual between Smith and Meyers, as both players have the chance to elevate their individual performances and the other's.
After registering over 1,000 yards last season while catching passes from Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, Meyers is now a part of a significantly better offense. This is primarily the case because of Smith's arrival. The Raiders are in much better shape than they were last season.
"It's cool, Geno [Smith] is a dog, I like Geno a lot. It's been real fun seeing the way he's spinning, seeing the way he goes about his business. He beats me in here every day, which is cool. He knows all the play calls, so when I mess up, he can help me out; he's a nice vet to have around, so I appreciate Geno," Meyers said.
"He's a vet-vet, honestly. I truly mean that, and I feel like this is the first time where I've had in a minute. I had Tom [Brady] for a year, that was a cool experience. But by having Geno [Smith], it kind of brings a sense of stability, if that makes sense. Like I said, he knows what he's doing. He shows up the same every day. His personality stays the same every day. I haven't seen him have a bad day yet. So, I mean, I can't have bad days if the leader has no bad days."
