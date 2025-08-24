Who Are the Raiders' Top Options to Replace Aidan O'Connell
The Las Vegas Raiders already had questions surrounding how well third-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell would do this season. He enters the season with his third offensive coordinator and third head coach in as many years.
Few quarterbacks drafted in the fourth round have had as much thrown at him in his first three seasons as O'Connell. Still, he undoubtedly has room for improvement, especially after struggling in training camp and the preseason.
O'Connell turned the ball over four times in three preseason games before suffering a wrist injury that could sideline him for about 6-8 weeks.
The Raiders must find another quarterback to add until O'Connell can return. Although rookie quarterback Cam Miller is talented, he is still a rookie learning Chip Kelly's complex offense while transitioning to the league.
Pete Carroll made it known that he and his coaching staff will continue to add talent when they can.
Now, they have to.
"I'm always looking for more competition, but it is apparent that in all different phases of our team, we have guys that are battling to push to get their spots. And we're trying to give them opportunities with the higher group to show that they can match up and all that. And it's exactly what this program is all about. So the more competitive we can make it, the longer it can keep the competitiveness alive," Carroll said.
"We don't need to make any big decisions right away. We'll take our time at it and let it continue to factor in. They know that we're still looking, we're still trying to get this as competitive as we could possibly get. So we'll be pushing that way forever, but right now it's really apparent."
At this point in the season, there are few free agent quarterbacks left worth the Raiders signing. Las Vegas will likely have to trade for a serviceable quarterback, which leads to issues, as few teams are willing to trade a competent backup quarterback.
This considerably narrows down the Raiders' options. The primary focus of the list below is quarterbacks with mobility, experience, and a reasonable contract. Those three things also narrow the Raiders' options down.
Below are a list of potential options for the Raiders to consider adding to their roster.
Tyler Huntley
Huntley is entering his sixth season in the league. The former undrafted free agent played for two different teams before recently joining the Cleveland Browns. Huntley has played in 25 games, which include 14 starts.
Teddy Bridgewater
Bridgewater has spent time in the league as both a starting quarterback and a backup quarterback. Overall, the veteran quarterback has been dependable when called upon and would be a solid addition for a Raiders team with a solidified starting quarterback.
Bridgewater has appeared in nearly 80 games, while starting 65 of them. While Bridgewater joining the Raiders is unlikely, he would fit well, on paper.
Easton Stick
Stick is an option because of his mobility, and contract, but he has not played much since he was drafted, as he sat behind Justin Herbert for years. Stick has the physical tools to fit in well with the Raiders, but is not as good of an option for them as Bridgewater and Huntley.
The Raiders have several more options that are not listed here, but they must choose wisely and do so as soon as possible.
