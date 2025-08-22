WATCH: Raiders DB Coach Joe Woods Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders' group of defensive backs is undoubtedly the defense's most significant question mark heading into the season. After adding several cornerbacks and moving on from Jakorian Bennett, Defensive Backs Coach Joe Woods will help develop the unit.
Woods spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp this month, defensive end Tyree Wilson spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Wilson Speaks
Q: I know Maxx Crosby has been a mentor since you came in as a rookie, but you guys got a lot of one on one time in during training camp. Have you guys worked together heading into this season more than ever? And what have you gotten out of it?
Wilson: "Man, shout out to Robbie [Leonard] man, he always puts me and Maxx together. It started in OTAs, me and him always working on six tech, pass rush, rushing with hands. And we just continued to build into training camp, and it's building a brotherhood and friendship. I feel like we're closer than ever, and we're going to continue to get closer."
Q: Last time we talked to you, you mentioned you were working more like counter moves, things like that, having more in your bag. What's that process been like for you?
Wilson: "At the end of the day man, my arms long as hell, so power comes first. And being able to have the changeup with speed, and sometimes getting off with speed gets the defender off balance, so I go with power, and then be able to counter off that move to be able to affect the play."
Q: This preseason, your first step looks like back in college. That guy is back. Am I seeing it accurately?
Wilson: "I mean, y'all watch the tape just like I do. I feel like I'm way faster, way more fluid than I have been before, and it's going to continue to get better."
Q: How much of that is the relationship you and Patrick Graham have, and you've had a chance to play in his system for a while now?
Wilson: "Man, I feel like it's the scheme. Pete [Carroll], Pat [Patrick Graham] and Robbie [Leonard], they all let us play free, but it also comes more reps. Being able to know what's going to happen and be able to play free and have a free head space."
