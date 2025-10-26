Raiders Today

Raider Nation Hit Hard With Loss of Beloved Legend

Carol Davis, the wife of legendary Raiders owner Al Davis, has passed away.

Michael Canelo

Dec 6, 2012; Oakland, CA, USA; Carol Davis poses with the Hall of Fame bust of her late husband and Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis (not pictured) during halftime of the game against the Denver Broncos at the O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2012; Oakland, CA, USA; Carol Davis poses with the Hall of Fame bust of her late husband and Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis (not pictured) during halftime of the game against the Denver Broncos at the O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Raiders owner Mark Davis shared the sad news of the passing of his mother Carol Davis on Sunday. Carol Davis was the wife of Raiders legendary owner Al Davis.

Carol Davis was known as "The First Lady of Raider Nation."

fwef
Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; The Al Davis memorial torch at the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and practice facility at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Per Raiders:

Earlier today at 1:05pm, Mark Davis lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium in honor of and tribute to his mother, Carol Davis, the First Lady of Raider Nation, who passed away on Friday afternoon at the age of 93.

Her strength and resilience, although not seen by the masses, were always on display to those who were fortunate to be in her presence. She was a strong woman who exuded a compassionate and loving side.

fd
Aug 1, 1992; Canton, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders former owner Al Davis speaks to fans during his induction into the Pro Hall of Fame at Fawcett Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Carol provided unbridled support and unparalleled guidance to the Davis family and the Raiders organization for over 60 years. Her direct impact on the Greatness of the Raiders continues to be felt, cherished, and honored, and is woven into the fabric of this historic franchise. If Al was the heart of the Raiders, Carol was the soul.

The First Lady of Raider Nation stood proudly beside her husband, witnessing the Silver and Black claim an American Football League Championship and three World Championships of Professional Football, winning Super Bowls XI, XV and XVIII. Together, they experienced the greatest games played by the greatest players and led by the greatest coaches in the annals of professional sports.

df
Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lovingly referred to as "Carolee" by her husband, she continued the tradition of him presenting a record nine inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame when she performed those honors for the enshrinement of the great Tom Flores in 2021.

A year earlier, yet another poignant moment took place when Mrs. Davis became the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during the stadium's first game on September 21, 2020, honoring her late husband and his unyielding will to win.

ff
Nov 24, 2002; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis on the field prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK / Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

Mrs. Davis has ascended to the heavens to take a rightful seat on the Throne of Greatness next to her husband Al, both of whom are wrapped in Cloaks of Immortality.

A private service will be held in Oakland, California, with plans being made for a celebration of life at a future date.

dsd
Nov 15, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Members of the Armed Forces light a torch in honor of Al Davis before the start of the game between the Oakland Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings at O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Davis was a massive figure in the legacy and history of the Raiders as a franchise. Her loss will undoubtedly be deeply felt by all in Raider Nation as the Raiders move on with the 2025 season.

The Raiders will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, and a fitting tribute to Davis at the game seems appropriate.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders and Mrs. Davis.

While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the Raiders and Mrs. Davis.

feed

Published
Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO

Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.