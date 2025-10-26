Raider Nation Hit Hard With Loss of Beloved Legend
Raiders owner Mark Davis shared the sad news of the passing of his mother Carol Davis on Sunday. Carol Davis was the wife of Raiders legendary owner Al Davis.
Carol Davis was known as "The First Lady of Raider Nation."
Per Raiders:
Earlier today at 1:05pm, Mark Davis lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium in honor of and tribute to his mother, Carol Davis, the First Lady of Raider Nation, who passed away on Friday afternoon at the age of 93.
Her strength and resilience, although not seen by the masses, were always on display to those who were fortunate to be in her presence. She was a strong woman who exuded a compassionate and loving side.
Carol provided unbridled support and unparalleled guidance to the Davis family and the Raiders organization for over 60 years. Her direct impact on the Greatness of the Raiders continues to be felt, cherished, and honored, and is woven into the fabric of this historic franchise. If Al was the heart of the Raiders, Carol was the soul.
The First Lady of Raider Nation stood proudly beside her husband, witnessing the Silver and Black claim an American Football League Championship and three World Championships of Professional Football, winning Super Bowls XI, XV and XVIII. Together, they experienced the greatest games played by the greatest players and led by the greatest coaches in the annals of professional sports.
Lovingly referred to as "Carolee" by her husband, she continued the tradition of him presenting a record nine inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame when she performed those honors for the enshrinement of the great Tom Flores in 2021.
A year earlier, yet another poignant moment took place when Mrs. Davis became the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during the stadium's first game on September 21, 2020, honoring her late husband and his unyielding will to win.
Mrs. Davis has ascended to the heavens to take a rightful seat on the Throne of Greatness next to her husband Al, both of whom are wrapped in Cloaks of Immortality.
A private service will be held in Oakland, California, with plans being made for a celebration of life at a future date.
Davis was a massive figure in the legacy and history of the Raiders as a franchise. Her loss will undoubtedly be deeply felt by all in Raider Nation as the Raiders move on with the 2025 season.
The Raiders will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, and a fitting tribute to Davis at the game seems appropriate.
