What is Happening With the Raiders' Offensive Line in OTAs?
The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line is looking good heading into the 2025 season. They are a group with a lot of young talent players who have shown that they can play well at the NFL level.
Last season the Silver and Black had to play a lot of their rookies and young guys on the offensive line, but they were ready to go and they answered the call every time their number was needed.
This offseason, the Raiders beefed up the offensive line in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. New head coach Pete Carroll, when building his offense, likes to start with the offensive line first because if you do not have anyone to protect your quarterback or help you run the ball, you are not going to win a lot of games in the National Football League.
One veteran player the Raiders have from last season is starting left tackle Kolton Miller. Miller has been a great left tackle and a consistent one. Miller is the anchor to the offensive line, and his great leadership plays a huge role in getting the other players to buy in and work hard. Next season, he is looking to get better and make sure the Raiders are blocking well for the quarterback.
The Raiders, if they stay healthy and pick the right offensive line to start next season, can have one of the best units. They will look to protect new quarterback, Geno Smith, well and open up running lanes for new running back Ashton Jeanty starting next season.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about the Raiders' offensive line and how they are looking in OTAs on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast. "
"We are in May, and nothing is set in stone," said Carpenter. They do a lot of tinkering and experimenting in OTAs, so nothing is locked. But with the one offensive line that ran as the one unit, it was Kolton, Jordan Meredith at left guard, Jackson Powers-Johnson at center, Alex Cappa at right guard, and DJ Glaze at right tackle. Watching that Parham, Meredith battle is going to be fun."
"Back to what Pete Carroll and what these guys have been saying, competition ... They are all competing to win a position right, they are competing to make each other better," said Trezevant. "That is a good thing.
We want to invite you to always follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr. Follow us right now!
Follow our Facebook page , WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.