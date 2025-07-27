WATCH: Raiders' Alex Cappa Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to move on to th 2025 season. After years of instability at the quarterback position, the Raiders now have veteran quarterback Geno Smith under center. Las Vegas needs Smith to elevate the offense this upcoming season.
Raiders OL Alex Cappa spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: On what he thought when Patrick Mahomes called him the best edge rusher in the NFL over the break...
Crosby: "I thought it was dope. For him to recognize and give me that respect, it means a lot. We've been going at it for six years now, and we expect to go have a lot more wars as we move forward. But I had this conversation, it was another conversation I had yesterday, but it's so real, like I've had the honor to meet some of the greatest players, greatest people, greatest dudes across all different types of walk of life, and I could say this, like when you meet somebody else that's an ultimate competitor and that is all about what you're about, I don't even have to say nothing. It's just you click right away.
"And I'm not saying I'm friends with him whatsoever, you know what I mean. Like, I respect the hell out of him, but like at the end of the day he knows what time it is, and I know what time it is with him. But I just got to meet Kevin Garnett, like I've never met the dude in my life, and it felt like he was family. Me and him were talking shit back and forth. We were there for an hour and a half just talking, and we were ready to go, like play basketball, football, whatever it was. Like, we were so hyped up. Steve Smith Sr., I met with him like two months ago.
"I've never met the dude in my life. We were talking shit in the first two seconds, and we were like just on that same type of energy. But it's like when you have somebody that is truly obsessed and loves what they do, it's like you walk in the same room and you just know. Like I don't even have to say nothing. He's just on that same type of time. So, I got the ultimate respect for Pat. I've said it a million times, he's the ultimate competitor.
"I look at myself as the ultimate competitor. I look at myself as the best in the world. I know he thinks he's the best in the world. And I've said it myself. So, he brings the best out of me, I know I bring the best out of him, so definitely looking forward to those wars. We've got a lot of work to do until we get there."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take