This Veteran Has the Tools to Unlock the Raiders' Offense
A new season gives the Las Vegas Raiders a chance to eliminate any negative memories that may remain from their 4-13 campaign last season. On the surface, the Raiders already look like a more skilled and competent team, but without the players fully dressed or practicing at full speed, that cannot be confirmed yet.
The Raiders lacked the talent at their skill positions to produce a quality offense last season. The past two seasons have been filled with stagnant play from the Raiders offense.
Following the first day of training camp, Raiders veteran wide receiver Tre Tucker noted the most significant lesson he has learned in his two seasons in the league.
Tucker walked into somewhat of an unfortunate situation as the Raiders have had instability at head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterback since he was drafted two offseasons ago.
"Just not letting the moment get too big for you, you know what I mean? Like, you're a rookie, everything's new. Your first training camp practice, that's new. Your first Monday night game, that's new. So, everything's new, but that's like someone giving you the answers to the test," Tucker said.
"If they tell you that the answer is B before, you know it's B. So, I just kind of help them with those types of things. And just make sure that the moment doesn't get too big for them, because at the end of the day, it's football. It's a 100-yard field. Whether you guys are out there, fans are out there or not, it's still a brown football and it's still 100-yards."
After fielding a subpar group of quarterbacks for Tucker's first two seasons in the league, the Raiders added veteran quarterback Geno Smith. The addition should help every facet of the offense, especially with the other skill position players the Raiders added this season.
Tucker made his feelings on Smith clear.
"He's a dog. I mean, his leadership, one of the first few days I met him, we got real connected. And like, we were throwing and stuff, but we got to go on a couple car rides together and really just talk. And just hearing his story and what he's had to go through. That just makes him, him. So, like I said, leadership, I mean, out of the roof. And I love guys like that, because me myself, I'm like a leader in the receiving room, but to have a guy like that to command the whole offense, man, it's a blessing, and it's going to pay real big dividends for us this year," Tucker said.
There is only one football to go around, but with Chip Kelly, Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, and Ashton Jeanty, Tucker should find himself in favorable situations this upcoming season. The Raiders have so many players they can spread the ball around to; it may be difficult for Tucker to put up big numbers, but he has the skill set that will be useful for Kelly if he can figure out how to use him.
